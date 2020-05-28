This UN World Food Programme ‘World Hunger Day’ PSA is like a Tasty video in reverse

It’s become a staple of cooking shows and videos—the stylish simplicity of the overhead shot. These videos we watch by the billions represent the pleasure and satisfaction of preparing and enjoying our food. So what’s the opposite of that?

To mark World Hunger Day on May 28, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) is launching a new PSA and campaign to help raise awareness of the millions of people around the world facing food insecurity and starvation. According to the 2020 Global Report on Food Crises, produced by the UN and other organizations, the number of people facing acute hunger is set to double from 135 million in 2019 to 265 million this year.

The new PSA and campaign aim to get people to donate to WFP and raise awareness for the hunger crisis by posting photos of memorable meals on their social feeds with the hashtag #MissingThisMeal, and tagging those they shared the meal with (or other friends and foodies), challenging them to do the same. Chances are you’re already taking pictures of your food—might as well do it now for a good cause.

Latin America and the Caribbean have been particularly hard hit. The World Food Programme estimates the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 there could potentially leave around 14 million vulnerable people in severe food insecurity this year. “It is vital and urgent that we provide food assistance to the growing number of vulnerable people in the region, as well as those who depend on informal work,” said Miguel Barreto, WFP regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, in a statement. “We still have time to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming a hunger pandemic.”