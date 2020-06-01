One-third of small independent farms could go bankrupt in 2020 due to COVID-19

Close to one-third of self-described small independent farmers could go bankrupt this year as a result of COVID-19 severely limiting their sales.

That’s according to a survey by ResourcED—a new joint initiative of the Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture and the Blue Hill Farm restaurant in Tarrytown, New York—which checked in with grain, produce, livestock and poultry, dairy, and flower farmers, most of whom use farming methods like organic or regenerative.

The poll finds that more than 35% of farmers experienced an average drop in revenue of over 51% in March and April, compared to the same period the previous year, due to a lack of sales to restaurants and at farmers’ markets. The concern for them is getting stuck with goods they can’t sell; of the almost 37% who expect to have this problem, over half don’t have cold storage or another way to salvage what they’ve produced.

Most have pivoted to other ways of selling their wares. For example, the survey found that online home delivery is up more than 250% over last year, while sales from online farm stores and CSAs saw small bumps.

And farmers suffering as a result of COVID-19 have cut payroll, taken on new debt, postponed bill payments, sold off capital, and reduced employee benefits in order to make ends meet.

Government help is sparse for small farmers

Almost 40% of the poll’s respondents have applied for government assistance, such as the Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loans, but close to 60% haven’t gotten any money, because they didn’t know how to apply, are the sole proprietor, don’t have access to the internet, or hire temporary agricultural workers with H-2A visas.

The research found that 28% have already taken on debt due to the pandemic’s impact and almost 33% expect to do so later this year.