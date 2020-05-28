These hilarious memes reveal what we thought pre-quarantine versus our post-quarantine reality

Quarantine has been a central theme in this recurring episode of 2020 Rages On.

We went from not quite realizing what life in quarantine would be like to experiencing a roller coaster of emotions as we endured fear, uncertainty, boredom, homeschooling, working from home, and endless Zoom calls. Through it all, many of us probably didn’t write that epic screenplay or learn another language.

But at the very least, maybe we’ve learned how to give ourselves a haircut—or not.

At this point, we are on the other side. Many parts of the world are figuring out how to reopen as safely as possible after being under quarantine due to COVID-19. For people who are actually emerging—because some places (such as New York City) are still on lockdown—it’s like when a butterfly emerges from a cocoon or the reverse. Without access to grooming, the gym, and generally being able to move around freely, people were left to their own devices, for better or worse.

People have been vocal about their pre-quarantine expectations versus their post-quarantine reality, and here is a sampling of what that looks like:

To be fit, or not to be fit? That is the question.

Some people turned to snacks and Netflix while other people made the best of at-home bodyweight workouts.