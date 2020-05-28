Managers, think twice before you send that 2 a.m. email

As millions of people navigate workdays that blend video meetings, homeschooling, pet sitting, and cooking, setting up boundaries is critical. Working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic requires flexibility. Moreover, after working from home with my company, I realized many factors are out of our hands.

However, there is one thing we can control: how we email.

As leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs, we need to stop sending emails outside of work hours. Even if you don’t expect a quick reply, your employees are desperate to be good team players, particularly right now. They want to prove their worth. And it’s easy to think, “It’s just a quick email. No big deal.” But the reality is, an email is never just an email.

Beyond the cognitive disruption of context switching, an email is a request disguised as a message. Every note requires a corresponding action, even if it’s simply reading and absorbing the content.

Email is also notoriously time-consuming. An often-cited 2016 study found that the average professional spends 4.1 hours each day replying to work emails. Even if you don’t log half a workday rooting around your inbox, email can occupy a disproportionate chunk of mental real estate.

As marketing strategist Dorie Clark writes in Harvard Business Review, “regardless of how much time I spent [on email], it seemed like I was always stressed about the unanswered messages in my inbox.”

Clark is not alone in feeling this way. A phenomenon called the Zeigarnik effect points to why unread email can haunt our days and even our dreams. In the late 1920s, psychologist Bluma Zeigarnik discovered that incomplete tasks create psychic tension. They can lead us to ruminate on an unfinished activity, regardless of its relative importance, until it’s resolved. Her research also explains why cliffhangers at the end of TV shows compel us to hit “next episode” instead of going to sleep. The habits represent our brain’s longing to close open loops.