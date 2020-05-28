The coronavirus will reshape how we build offices—and where we build community

Like many Americans, while many parts of sheltering in place have been difficult, I have enjoyed not seeing my colleagues as often during the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies see this, too: Many are starting to wonder why they pay so much rent for space that this crisis has revealed might not be necessary.

If some of these companies realize they can function with much smaller offices, it’s worth thinking about what the consequences will be for work life and for cities. There will be consequences not just to the office real estate market, but how workplaces function, and even for where our communities take root.

Overbuilt for offices

The first consequence of increased telecommuting is simple: Cities will be overbuilt for offices. David Corns, managing director at R/GA’s San Francisco office, says he’s reevaluating everything about how his office space works. “The way office spaces function now reflects the way work has always been . . . but that’s not how we’ve been working and this period has proven that tenfold,” Corns says. “After this stretch I see no reason to expect my team to be in the office Monday through Friday, each with their own desk, when the role of the office space could be more about coming together as a community periodically to collaborate, so people are free to work wherever suits them to do their best work.”

For Corns and R/GA, the pandemic has proven that they could thrive in a markedly different arrangement. “I’ve actually gotten to know my team even better while we’ve all been remote. I see families, dogs, partners wandering in the background. That thinning of the boundary between work life and family life improves my team’s candor and creative output.”

If R/GA is representative and many firms reevaluate their space needs, there may well be a glut of vacant office space. What to do with it? Todd David, executive director of San Francisco Housing Action Coalition, a pro-housing activist organization, doesn’t have to think twice. “It’s something we should absolutely be paying attention to,” David says. “Going into this year, office space was so valuable that we were losing residential [projects] to office [demand], so it’s a pretty quick mental exercise to flip that script on its head.”

Adaptive reuse is familiar to housing developers. It’s not a perfect solution—office building footprints can be much larger than residential buildings’—but it’s been done before. For example, the Emerald Fund transformed a San Francisco office building at 150 Van Ness from an office building into apartments as recently as 2015.

To use San Francisco as an example, the city had about 78 million square feet of office space in 2018. If just 20% of companies renting that space elect to cut their footprint by half, that’s 7.8 million square feet of newly available space. Even if you assume that half of that space wouldn’t be appropriate for conversion, you still have nearly 4 million square feet to play with.