Ford kills COVID-19 with ingenious car heater hack

As COVID-19 has spread across the U.S., sterilizing wipes and hand sanitizer have been in short supply, which was a problem for the NYC police department. So it reached out to Ford to see if there were alternative cleaning products that it could use to keep its fleet of Interceptor SUVs sterile for officers to share across shifts.

And that’s when an engineer at Ford realized: They didn’t need bleach to kill COVID-19 when the car’s own heater could do the job instead. And over the process of just 40 days, the auto company created a software patch that could upgrade the Interceptors to self-sterilize with the climate control system in just 15 minutes, no elbow grease required. (That patch is currently being installed on NYC police vehicles, and it’s offered to police officers free nationwide through dealers, though Ford is unsure how many have received the update to date.)

But it isn’t just a tool that could work in high horsepower police SUVs. According to Bill Gubing, Ford’s director of passenger vehicles and SUVs, it could work in just about any car on the market, with the right retrofitting.

How is this possible? COVID-19 is extremely susceptible to heat. And car engines? They put out a lot of heat.

Why it works

While it’s still uncertain if summer climates will curb the spread of COVID-19, studies have demonstrated that you don’t need blazing hot temperatures to kill the coronavirus. Teaming up with Ohio State University, Ford confirmed that a temperature of 132.8 degrees for 15 minutes would reduce viral concentrations by more than 99% on surfaces and in the air.

Meanwhile, a properly functioning car heater blows air that’s around 130 degrees already, so in reality, a car needs just a few little nudges to get up to that temperature. And in Ford’s case, those nudges could be handled entirely by a software update, which modifies the engine and onboard climate control.

Ford’s sterilizing mode software needs to be installed by a licensed dealer, then activated either by a connected laptop, or an eight-button sequence on the steering wheel. That prompt triggers the engine to idle at a higher RPM than it normally would—about 1800 to 1900 RPM—which simulates cruising at a decent speed on the highway. The extra effort burns more gas when parked, of course, but it also ensures the engine generates a good amount of heat. The engine is cooled by liquid coolant, which doesn’t just capture the heat, but harvests it and delivers it to the heater.