This guy rigged his wife’s car to play Toto’s ‘Africa’ if she leaves her keys in the ignition

Who: Gadgetry-obsessed YouTuber Robatron.

Why we care: Somehow, that beeping noise that goes off when you turn off your car but leave the keys in the ignition isn’t always enough. Bong, bong, bong. For many cars, it’s the same noise as when a seatbelt isn’t fastened or a door is ajar; just a general “something ain’t right” alert. For at least one couple, this anonymity presented a problem. A YouTuber who goes by Robatron apparently found that his wife was prone to not heeding the warning, and leaving her keys in the ignition.

His solution? (And, really, the only logical one.) Reprogram the car’s circuitry so that it plays the gently majestic banger “Toto” by Africa instead of that sterile beeping sound.

On his latest video, Robatron walks viewers through the process of how he made the switch. (It involves a mini-cartridge with the silhouette of Africa, the continent, on it.) It’s nice work, but if you ask me, the craftsman made a mistake. If this were my car, I’d now want to leave my keys in the ignition every single time.

Watch the full video below, and get ready to sing along.