Space Force (the real one) tries to trump Elon Musk and SpaceX to inspire Gen Z to join up

During the NCAA college football bowl game extravaganza on New Year’s Day in 1981, the U.S. Army launched its newest ad campaign. This was just over five years removed from the end of the Vietnam War, and you could say that military service had a wee bit of a brand image challenge. The Army’s goal wasn’t just to bring in more sign-ups , which it needed to do, but also move beyond mostly high school dropouts and attract a higher caliber of recruit.

Over the next 20 years, “Be All You Can Be” became one of America’s most recognizable ad slogans, along with its much-quoted line, “We do more before 9 a.m. than most people do all day.”

Now, a day after NASA and SpaceX attempted to launch the first manned space flight from U.S. soil in more than a decade, the United States Space Force is launching a new ad campaign aiming to attract Gen Z’s best and brightest, those with the education, experience, interest, and skills in STEM fields who also meet the mental, moral, and physical requirements needed.

Created with the Austin-based ad agency ​GSD&M, there’s a reason “Making History” is aiming to position the new military branch as what it calls “a unique generational opportunity.” Because those with the brains and skills that Space Force is looking for are already highly recruited among the giants of tech and aerospace.

The spot itself is certainly adequate, illustrating the beyond-the-stars wonder of it all.

But the timing is a bit curious.

NASA and SpaceX dominated yesterday with the idea that there are other ways one can reach for those same stars (even if the launch got weather-delayed). Then on Friday comes the debut of the new Netflix comedy spoof Space Force, starring Steve Carell and John Malkovich. Space Force is not about the actual agency, but regardless, the real Space Force campaign now finds itself sandwiched between the triumph of a first for a private spacecraft and the butt of a pop-culture joke.