You can now rent BBQ grills from Finnish libraries thanks to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed hundreds of millions of people’s lives in countless ways since it went global in February of this year. Working from home quickly became a norm, online dating now might as well be called “ virtual dating ,” and learning via “ Zoom University ” may be the way we educate college students for some time. And if you’re in Finland, thanks to COVID-19, you’ll be able to soon rent BBQ grills from your local library.

Yeah, that sounds weird, I know. But what can you say? The world is just a bizarre place in 2020.

Even before the pandemic, Finnish libraries were usually more versatile than most libraries around the world. In Finland, not only can you take out books from the local library but also tools like sewing machines, board games, musical instruments, and even sports equipment. But why add BBQ grills to the list?

That’s thanks to Atria, a leading food company in Scandinavia. Atria is donating the grills to libraries so Finns can embrace their love of BBQing as local lockdowns lift over the summer months. Since many people will still be staying close to home and not venturing far on vacations in the coming months even when those lockdowns lift, Atria wants to make that staycation time as enjoyable as possible, while also promoting Finnish cuisine. As Atria’s marketing manager Elina Vuolle explains:

People need joyful experiences this summer – and preferably in their own near environment. We wanted to enrich the food culture and urban culture. Not everyone has a BBQ grill of their own, especially those living in small apartments in urban areas. That’s why we were happy to give BBQ grills to libraries for people to take.

Finns will be able to rent the BBQ grills from their local libraries beginning June 8. The rest of us, sadly, will have to head to our local lawn and garden store and fork over the cash to get a new grill this summer.