These flattering swimsuits also happen to be eco-friendly

A bit of good news: Summer’s not cancelled. Regardless of what’s going on the world, we still have long days, sunshine, and days spent swimming to look forward to (hopefully not at a too-crowded public pool or beach).

While we love a classic cut, typical suits are not the most sustainable pieces in our wardrobes: synthetic fabrics like nylon, Lycra, and polyester all rely on plastic for elasticity and durability, and worse, release microplastics that wreak havoc on aquatic habitats and water sources alike. We’ll admit, it’s hard enough finding a well-fitting option, let alone a good one that’s also better for the environment than traditional options. That’s why we rounded up nine eco-conscious brands that make flattering, comfortable, well-made swimsuits that won’t trash the water you’re swimming in.

LIVELY Swim

Lively’s first-ever sustainable collection made its recent debut on May 21—and features core styles that you know and already love (hello again, The Bikini) in a new outer layer fabric that’s made from 87% recycled plastic. And to sweeten the deal, Lively made sure the new collection is the same price ($45) as the rest of their swim designs. Lively is currently running a two swim tops and/or bottoms for $80, so you might as well get The Bandeau along with the uber-cute High Waist.

Mara Hoffman Swim

Mara Hoffman is a smart brand with sharp design, and its swimwear is no exception. One hundred percent of Mara Hoffman swimwear is made from recycled polyester and nylon—utilizing a special fabric called Econyl, which is a 100% regenerated fiber made from consumer and industrial waste like fishing nets, plastic, and fabric scraps. We love the tie-front, cutout Kia One Piece ($192.50), but the Abigail Bikini (starting at $84) is a real showstopper with its graphic designs and flattering lines.

Summersalt

Not only does the team at Summersalt make ridiculously cozy (and unique) everyday staples, they also make some of the most wildly good-looking one pieces we’ve ever seen, and they make all of their suits with recycled polyamide. Their packaging is made from recycled materials, too. We’re digging the Sidestroke one piece ($95), which also comes in a fun Confetti variation and even a cut special-made for long torsos. Some of Summersalt’s other must-have one pieces include The Horizon ($95) and The Marina ($95). If you’re on the hunt for a bikini, we recommend the High Dive Bikini Top ($50) and the Marina Bikini Top ($50).

Reformation Swim

Reformation also uses Econyl in its swimsuits. Plus, the brand has an ongoing commitment to make their brand more sustainable—from raw materials to the supply chain to the packaging. And just like their clothing designs, Reformation’s swimwear is dreamy, feminine, and timeless. We recommend the sharp Brittany One Piece ($98), the Sporty-Spice-from-the-future-esque Costa Bikini ($78), the subtly sexy Wave One Piece ($98), and the universally perfect Mandalay Bikini Bottoms ($68).

Body Glove Eco Sanctuary Collection

If you’re looking for a suit that can handle wave riding, lap swimming, and still look good while sunbathing, look no further than the Mindful Eco-Conscious Aro Bikini Top ($72) and Marlee Bikini Bottom ($62) from heritage beach-bum brand Body Glove. The suits in this collection are made with recycled polyester and designed by pro surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb.