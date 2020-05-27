Sun Basket’s CEO on how COVID-19 has transformed the meal kit industry

Up until the coronavirus crisis, American families were gradually shifting their eating habits outside of the home.

And the shift was pronounced: By 2019, over 50% of food dollars were spent out of the home.

The trend stemmed from a combination of consumers’ increasingly busy schedules, coupled with a growing desire for restaurant-style eating and curiosity around new cuisines.

However, COVID-19 seemingly halted this new dining preference overnight. Stay-at-home mandates nationwide have changed the meal delivery and grocery industries as we know it. The pandemic’s restrictions have left many small and large restaurants devastated, as people are looking for touchless delivery and other ways to reduce exposure while acquiring necessities.

I expect this rapid change will affect consumer behavior, creating a “new normal.” In just two short months, Sun Basket has seen significant changes in consumer cooking behavior—with now nearly all food being transferred to home preparation and serving. Therefore, the food industry has been forced to quickly respond and implement strategies to expand capacity.

On top of increased demand, meal delivery businesses are dealing with unforeseen workplace circumstances. In food manufacturing, working from home is not an option; the manufacturing of necessities requires people to be physically in the facility.

As the country moved farther along into the coronavirus outbreak, one of our greatest challenges has been finding the balance between establishing a safe work environment and accommodating newfound demand for delivery kits.