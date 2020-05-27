SpaceX’s Dragon launch ushers in a new era for Americans in space

It takes about nine minutes to go from the Kennedy Space Center to Earth orbit, but it’s been almost nine years since anybody took that route to space.

“SpaceX had the luxury of picking the best lessons learned from NASA and also from the existing private sector and then mixing them with modern continuous improvement concepts taken from Silicon Valley and elsewhere,” wrote Cowing. NASA’s investment in crew transportation now seems one of the best bargains in government procurement. Especially compared to the SLS; in March, NASA’s inspector general estimated that the SLS rocket’s costs will hit $18.3 billion by a hoped-for 2021 launch. First, though, SpaceX must successfully return America to human spaceflight from KSC’s Launch Complex 39A—the starting point of Apollo voyages to the moon and most shuttle missions. Both Stott and Coleman said they’d gladly accept a ride on Crew Dragon. But instead they’ll have to watch from a distance like the rest of us—Stott from a beach in Florida near her house, Coleman in a New York TV studio as part of National Geographic TV’s coverage. “It’s a very personal feeling for me,” Stott said, noting that Behnken and Hurley joined NASA at the same time as her. “I’ll be clicking through the milestones that I know are critical.” Success for SpaceX will not only put American astronauts back in American saddles but crack open new possibilities for cheaper space flight that might not seem obvious now. Coleman compared it to people’s contemporary reactions to the transcontinental railroad and the first airplanes: “They couldn’t imagine what we would do with that.”