The one question you need to ask to manage your remote workers effectively

My company is small, and most of us normally work together in a small office in an equally small downtown. We are a wonderfully tight-knit team.

Naturally, the pandemic has made working together in confined, erm, cozy spaces impossible, and we’ve had to improvise. Lunch on Tuesdays is now reserved for a weekly show-and-tell video call. We’ve met one another’s children, partners, and chickens. Birdtrude was a crow favorite.

The mental break is fun, but a 30-minute virtual meetup doesn’t replace what we had in the office, and I don’t just mean the chatter and familiarity of people who see one another every day. As we’ve come to learn, there’s a difference between seeing that your coworkers are in one piece onscreen and knowing how they’re coping in real life. It’s all too easy for the veneer we see on platforms like Instagram to carry over to Zoom calls and Google Hangouts.

This makes managing a remote team challenging. When you ask “How is everyone doing?” the responses are “good,” “not too bad,” and “can’t complain.” You don’t know what burdens people are bearing, and how you can best support them when every weekly update sounds like a mildly optimistic weather report.

That’s why, a few weeks ago, my cofounder and I decided to have the conversation outright, skipping our usual spotlight to invite each person to answer one question: “What do you need more of right now?”

A team of parents, nonparents, singles, and couples, the answers were both universal and individual: The majority of us are more tired than usual, parents want more alone time (I believe the quote was, “I would just like five minutes without someone saying my name”), and clearer answers about the future of our world would, of course, ease anxiety. Many of us miss vacations, too. A trip to the beach, a trip to anywhere besides our living rooms, would be welcome.

Yet the biggest takeaway of the discussion wasn’t that I, a CEO of a startup, should single-handedly reopen Walt Disney World. It was that everyone is struggling in some way, and that we as a company need to acknowledge that if we want to work better together in the future.