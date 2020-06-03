The real reason Ford, Chanel, and L’Oreal are producing masks and face shields

Severe shortages of critical medical supplies have prompted governments to compel private companies to fill the gap. In the U.S., President Donald Trump invoked rarely used powers to force General Motors to make ventilators, while the leaders of France, the U.K., and Japan have put pressure on companies to make more medical supplies.

So companies will often pursue voluntary self-regulation and take other proactive measures during a crisis in hopes of forestalling a more onerous government reaction. A recent Stanford study found that even a modest effort can work to effectively preempt regulation. Furthermore, this allows companies to set the terms and control the agenda, allowing them to choose actions that are in the interest of society, profitable, and avoid the costs and pains of complying with new regulations. At the moment, companies may be stepping up to avoid a more draconian response from the government, such as when Trump invoked the Defense Production Act against GM, which allows him to control and direct corporate resources toward production of critical equipment. This also gives the federal government priority in contracting, limiting a company’s ability to find the most efficient or profitable contracts. So next time you read about a company doing something for the greater good, applaud the effort. But you could consider its other strategic motivations as well. Elham Mafi-Kreft is a clinical associate professor of business economics at Indiana University, and Steven Kreft is a clinical professor of business economics and public policy at Indiana University. This article was republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.