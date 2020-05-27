How to watch SpaceX launch NASA astronauts into orbit on Saturday (if the weather cooperates)

The rescheduled SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts, the first crewed mission to launch from the United States since 2011, is set for this afternoon, but the weather at Kennedy Space Center in Florida is iffy. NASA currently says the chances of a launch are about 50%.

The launch is scheduled for today (Saturday, May 30) at 3:22 p.m. ET. You can watch it on NASA’s YouTube channel or via one of the choices listed below.

If it doesn’t happen today, the next launch opportunity is tomorrow (Sunday, May 31) at 3:00 p.m. ET. Fingers crossed!

Update: Wednesday, 5:10 p.m. ET

Sadly, the mission was called off due to weather, but NASA says they’ll be trying again on Saturday.

????️ No launch for today – safety for our crew members @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken is our top priority. We’ll try, try again to #LaunchAmerica on Saturday with liftoff at 3:22pm ET. NASA TV will begin coverage at 11 am. Join us again virtually: https://t.co/LO1sJwia2G — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 27, 2020

Original story: