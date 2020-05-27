How to watch SpaceX launch NASA astronauts into orbit for the first time

SpaceX is aiming to make history on Wednesday afternoon with its long-awaited Demo-2 mission , which will transport NASA astronauts to the International Space Station by way of a Crew Dragon capsule.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch will be the first-ever manned mission for Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company and will mark the triumphant return of crewed space launches in the United States. Those ended in 2011 with the final Space Shuttle mission. In the intervening years, NASA crew members had been humbly hitching rides with Russia, so the Demo-2 mission is seen as a big step toward orbital independence, to say nothing of national pride.

It’s also a monumental leap forward for the private spaceflight sector as a whole, serving as a potential model for future public-private partnerships. NASA space veterans Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will make up the two-member crew.

Of course, this is all weather permitting. The mission, from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, is scheduled to take place this afternoon, Wednesday, May 27. The launch window opens at 4:33 p.m. ET, with a backup date on Saturday, May 30, at 3:22 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

If you’re looking to stream the action live on your computer, phone, or TV, I’ve rounded up some easy ways to do that below. Enjoy!