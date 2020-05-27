Apple just created the first great episode of quarantine TV

In the earliest days of the pandemic, a consortium of executives and creatives realized they could technically still make episodes of TV in quarantine.

Late-night talk shows continued. Saturday Night Live returned. And Amy Schumer’s cooking show launched, for better or worse. Last month’s Parks and Rec reunion episode even proved it was possible to cobble together perfectly pleasant narrative TV during this time. Up until now, though, what these shows have mainly been good for is generating charitable contributions and spreading good cheer. Apple TV Plus’s Mythic Quest is the first narrative show that truly has something to say about this era and manages to get it across in its own unique voice.

Far more than a tide-you-over tidbit, the quarantine episode of Mythic Quest is a seamless continuation for fans, a great jumping-off point for potential converts, and a pitch-perfect encapsulation of what it’s like to live through this moment.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, the show’s unfortunate full title, got off to a promising start when it premiered back in February. Created by the team behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, with its sights set on a broader audience, the deeply researched series examines the inner workings of the gaming world from every angle. Although at times the show seemed more concerned with authenticity than laughs, it had all the elements to become Apple TV Plus’s breakout comedy. (Well, if you don’t count Dickinson, which is a very different kind of comedy.)

With its quarantine episode, the show has already made good on its potential and might even have hit its stride.

The most remarkable thing about the episode is that it mostly feels like any other installment of the show. Cocreator and star Rob McElhenney spent a whole season with his creative team (Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and David Hornsby) sketching out various dynamics—between the titular game’s creator, Ian (McElhenney), and its lead developer, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao); between the put-upon cofounder, David (Hornsby), and the shameless CFO, Brad (Danny Pudi); and between lovestruck Rachel (Ashly Burch) and her fellow game tester, Dana (Imani Hakim)—not to mention a deep bench of side characters. The new episode nimbly toggles between all those plotlines in mini-vignettes that are so organic, the Zoom format feels almost incidental at times. (Except for a running bit about making spatial illusions in Zoom that culminates in a grand payoff.)

Of course, this isn’t just another episode—it’s the coronavirus one, and the show nicely taps into topicality for material.