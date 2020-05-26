These stress-busting techniques will help you weather chaotic times

Recently, the world has seen a dramatic overhaul of our usual ways of life. People are suddenly working from home and many children have cut their school year short. Needless to say, what the future holds is uncertain.

It’s no wonder that 69% of employees consider the coronavirus pandemic the most stressful point of their entire career. This heightened stress can have serious ramifications for not just your health, but also your business. Luckily, experts have come up with some research-backed techniques for effectively managing your stress.

Before alleviating its effects, how exactly does continued stress impact our health along with our businesses?

The physical effects of distress

From keynote speeches and negotiation meetings to doctors’ appointments and first dates, life presents an endless number of potential stressors.

The moment we encounter a stressor, our “fight or flight” response kicks into gear. The body releases the tag team of stress hormones—cortisol and epinephrine—and these, in turn, cause various physiological changes: The heart beats faster, your pulse quickens, your blood pressure rises, and your breathing speeds up.

It may feel unpleasant, but these reactions are actually an evolutionary survival mechanism that enabled people to flee from dangerous situations throughout history. You know, in case that saber-toothed tiger was lurking outside the cave.

The trouble starts when those same responses are triggered repeatedly in response to situations that are not necessarily life-threatening.