We can’t let Amazon’s essential workers become invisible again

Long-serving execs, especially in tech, typically leave without a lot of noise, happy to go out with an air of quiet triumph. They don’t pull a full Jerry Maguire and put out a bridge-burning cri de coeur of a public letter blasting their own industry.

That’s exactly what Bray did, however. His letter of leave, delivered in blog-post format, is worth reading in full, but I want to highlight the following lines in particular:

I quit in dismay at Amazon firing whistleblowers who were making noise about warehouse employees frightened of COVID-19 . . . VPs shouldn’t go publicly rogue, so I escalated through the proper channels and by the book. . . . That done, remaining an Amazon VP would have meant, in effect, signing off on actions I despised. . . . At the end of the day, the big problem isn’t the specifics of COVID-19 response. It’s that Amazon treats the humans in the warehouses as fungible units of pick-and-pack potential.

Bray’s letter seems to have been written from a genuine place of dismay and courage. And it brings to mind an observation many have made over the last few months: The people now being termed as essential workers were until recently often called “unskilled labor.”

It’s precisely this “unskilled labor”—those humans in the warehouses, the grocery store clerks, the cleaning staff at hospitals, the people fulfilling your packages now that you can’t easily go to the store—that is currently keeping our economy going. While Bray’s letter never uses the exact term “essential workers,” it makes clear how essential they are to Amazon’s functioning in a manner that would have been unrecognizable from a Silicon Valley executive just six months ago.

The quest to eliminate friction

The dream of Silicon Valley for so long has been frictionlessness—the drive to utterly abolish any residual sense of human participation in the chain between you wanting a new remote control for your television, and the Amazon Prime package with said remote materializing within your domicile. Very often, Silicon Valley has viewed friction itself as an enemy to be destroyed.

The idea that humans participating in fulfilling your needs is a form of friction has disturbing real-world consequences: Amazon warehouse workers have resorted to peeing in bottles to avoid getting fired for missing insane packing and shipping quotas; in the warehouses, the rate of serious injuries is more than double the national average for the warehouse industry; the constant tracking and surveillance routinely drives employees to turn on each other; and all this to keep jobs that pay workers wages barely above the poverty line in service of a company that would rather you didn’t know they exist.