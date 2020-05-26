This new brand solves the most annoying thing about making your bed

Every time I make my bed, there’s that awkward moment when I climb inside my duvet cover and worry about how to get back out again. I’ve considered calling my husband to come rescue me, but didn’t want him to see me looking so ridiculous.

Apparently, I’m not alone. In market research, industrial designers Ben King and Luke Gray found that changing a duvet cover is one of the most hated chores, so they designed a cover that takes all the stuffing, shaking, and wrestling out of the equation. They’ve launched the duvet cover on Kickstarter through their new brand, Koa.

In some ways, the design, which is currently patent pending, is dead simple. Instead of opening the duvet cover at the bottom then stuffing it with the duvet, Koa’s duvet cover zips down the center as well as the bottom. You lay the unzipped cover in the middle of your bed, then lay the duvet on top of it and tuck in the top edges. After that, tie the corners with ribbons to prevent bunching, then zip everything back up and you’re done.

The zipper is designed to be on the top of the spread, so it won’t bother you when you’re sleeping. (There’s an extra flap of fabric to hide it.) The cover isn’t yet in production, so we weren’t able to test it. The cofounders partnered with fabric designer Kitty McCall to create two patterns for the launch, along with white and slate. The Koa cover will be available in full, queen, and king sizing, with early-bird pricing starting at $85 ($50 less than it will be after launch). Backers can expect to receive their covers in November 2020.

King and Gray have some experience making home products that are easier to use. They met at an industrial design program at Brunel University in the United Kingdom, then went on to work for Joseph Joseph, a brand that focuses on functional home goods. They launched Koa with a $70,000 prize from U.K. nonprofit Design Council. Within three days of its Kickstarter campaign, the brand has already surpassed its $30,000 goal, with more than 250 backers.