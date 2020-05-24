I’m a Harvard professor and a mom. This is why childcare is essential for working parents

I have a PhD from Harvard and a 20-month-old child.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

(Whoops, excuse me, the toddler is trying to kill herself again. Okay, child saved, with minimal screaming on both of our parts. Now what was I thinking? Did I reorder all our prescriptions? Hold on, I’ll be back.) The national shift to home-based work and schooling has had challenging consequences for parents, especially mothers. Sometimes these effects are lovely, like giving us more time with family, but if your goal is getting work done, good luck to you. Not alone Working at home these days without childcare is incredibly difficult unless I can escape to another room and close a door. This inevitably triggers screaming, but oh well. She’s worse than a cat; she climbs on me, presses things on the computer, sucks its edges and screams for attention, in addition to the normal baby bodily functions that comprise a disproportionate section of my thinking–when did she last poop? Is that a rash? It’s not just me. Submissions from women to academic journals have plummeted since COVID-19 hit.

advertisement

One geography professor tweeted, “It’s hard enough to keep my head barely above the water with the kids at home and interruptions every two minutes. I can’t imagine writing a paper now.” Another scholar said the data on diminished submissions from women made her cry because it wasn’t just her. It turns out that someone has to supervise–and sometimes force–children’s learning, even if online, and this takes actual work. With parks, museums, sports, pools, and movie theaters closed, and with kids mostly unable to hang out with friends, someone also has to do the physical and emotional labor of keeping children busy, engaged and upbeat. This too is work. Then there is the simple fact that family members are eating, working and playing in houses most of the time, which means more cooking, more cleaning, more grocery shopping and, yes, more toilet paper. (OMG the baby took a two-hour nap. I got to exercise and even shower. No time for leg-shaving but I’m still a new woman. Now what was I thinking . . .) Because it is not just time, you see. Sometimes the child is playing quietly, and theoretically I could sit down and bang out a research article, but my brain is fuzzy as hell.

advertisement

advertisement

Sequential is fine, as long as I have time and space to switch gears–I’m a first-time mom at 40 and the gears sometimes stick or stall out–and the peace of mind to focus beyond the child and the never-ending housework. We don’t call this “women’s work” anymore, and men do more than they used to, but it’s essential work and still mostly done by women. There’s another way With luck and science, COVID-19 will recede soon, and we can trickle back to offices, for which I have a newfound respect. Will the U.S. take something positive from this crisis by learning an enduring lesson about the power of childcare? Americans tend to think of having children as an expensive, private choice. The alternative is to think of it as a public good. Other countries offer far more generous parental leave and low-cost, high-quality daycare, knowing that “work versus family” is a false formulation. The U.S. is losing serious talent and promoting gender inequality by continuing to misunderstand the problem. There are many potential options when childcare is made a priority in a society.

advertisement

Government subsidies for childcare centers would help low-income workers have access to good care. The U.S. almost managed this in 1971, when Congress passed, on a bipartisan vote, a bill to establish childcare centers across the country, funded in part by the federal government. President Richard Nixon vetoed the bill. Universal pre-K starting at age 3, as in New York City, is another option to advance the interests of working parents and children. And because working parents are drowning in high childcare costs, the government could offer subsidies and tax relief for curriculum-based care–which encourages child development and learning as well as safety–for those early years. I make a pretty good salary, but still, an extra US$1,000 a month or more to ensure my child is safe and well cared for while I work is painful. It’s not a work-family conflict; it is a lack of high-quality, low-cost childcare. Framing the problem otherwise damages the ability to enact good solutions. It also makes a lot of good, hardworking parents feel enduring guilt over a problem that isn’t theirs alone to solve. Shauna Shames is an associate professor of Political Science at Rutgers University.

advertisement

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.