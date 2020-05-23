3 signs that your coworker may be struggling with mental health issues

The COVID-19 outbreak and its implications are causing an increase in employees’ stress levels and symptoms of depression and anxiety . The lack of social interactions coupled with financial and professional uncertainty is difficult for most people, resulting in work-related stress.

According to a survey conducted by my company Cassiopeia, 15% of employees indicate that the work with their colleagues has become more stressful since the shift to remote work. Likewise, 13% of employees indicate engagements (verbal or written) have become more aggressive or impatient.

Remote work exacerbates challenges in assessing employees’ mental health and well-being. According to Cassiopeia’s data, 41% of employees indicate that the difficulty in assessing their colleague’s well-being is one of the challenges that disturbs their performance or leadership the most.

As we no longer encounter people in the hallways or in the company’s kitchen, remote work requires managers and colleagues to be more proactive and sensitive to detect the red flags that could signal mental health issues.

Silja Litvin, a clinical psychologist and the founder of PsycApps, outlines three signs that indicate your colleague may be experiencing mental health issues and what actions you can take to help.

Change in behaviors, body language, and/or communication tone

Personality traits as possibly measured by the Big 5 Personality Test are consistent. For example, your bubbly, extroverted colleague will likely exhibit those traits in every situation.

That colleague will find it just as hard to stay quiet and listen on a videoconference call as they would in a real-life meeting. But mental illness can have an impact on behavior and even the strongest of personality traits.