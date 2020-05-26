Bosses, now is the time to show employees your company’s values

“You don’t know what you don’t know.” This saying could not be more true right now as the coronavirus continues to impact every aspect of life: how we live, work, and interact with each other. What we do know is that the actions companies take today—and how businesses react to making tough decisions—will shape their corporate cultures and brand reputations, long after we emerge from this crisis.

As the chief people officer at Workday, I—along with the rest of the leadership team—am helping lead our employees through this unprecedented time. Once COVID-19 began to spread in the United States, we understood almost immediately that we had to be more than a source of information; we had to be a source of comfort and emotional support for our employees.

Our managers take pride in being really good at their day jobs, overseeing teams of engineers, running marketing or accounting departments, and supervising other functions you would find at any fast-growing tech company. But to lead people in crisis, we all had to rally around our company’s values and find ways to adhere to those core beliefs, especially when work became difficult or chaotic. Here are a few of the lessons we’ve quickly learned about our values—and about ourselves.

What it really means to put employees first

When concerns over coronavirus first began to surface earlier this year, Workday’s leadership team knew we would need to make tough decisions—and quickly. But not even our most senior leaders, many of whom had weathered the dotcom boom and bust and other crises had a playbook for a pandemic. So we turned to our core values and aligned around the first of six tenets posted on our website: “Most fundamentally, people are the core of our business. Without them, we would not have a business.”

A crisis like this puts any company’s values to the test. (Let me just acknowledge that there are many admirable companies that cherish their employees but have had to make the hard choice to fire or furlough workers.) Like a lot of tech companies, we have long appreciated the critical role our people play in supporting customers and representing our brands. In crisis, we came to realize that we had to demonstrate our appreciation in unexpected and tangible ways.

As our workforce transitioned to remote work, we had to consider employees with children, elderly parents, and other dependents who may need extra help, as well as teammates who live alone and may feel isolated during this time.

Workday and others have tried different programs to help alleviate this pressure. We have seen companies expand dependent care so workers have less on their plate all at once. Some, like us, offer employees additional financial support to help with unforeseen costs. Others offer free access to tools that will help them relieve stress such as meditation apps or ergonomics consulting. Flexible work hours to accommodate homeschooling have become the norm at many companies.