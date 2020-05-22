This workout routine helped me shake off my quarantine anxiety

The current crisis around the coronavirus has left me feeling exceptionally stressed and anxious lately—which I’m sure I’m not alone in.

As uncertainty abounds, I find myself having trouble sleeping, concentrating, and focusing my energy during working hours. As a result, my productivity has suffered in recent weeks.

I needed a way to control my extra energy, and considering studies that show aerobic activity helps alleviate depression and anxiety, my plan of action became clear: I needed to exercise more.

The caveat: It had to be an activity I could do at home. Going to the gym was out of the question, and with shelter-in-place laws still standing, being outdoors was a no-go. So I started looking for realistic ways to be more active while staying home.

I tried a variety of home workouts: I experimented with body weight exercises, yoga, and Pilates-—but I still found myself feeling squirmy with excess nerves and energy at the end of the day. It wasn’t enough.

The light bulb moment

While scrolling through social media, I saw a friend share she recently bought a mini trampoline to wear out her kids while they were stuck at home with her. It was a light bulb moment for me. I decided I needed to try out the medium myself. By the end of the day, I ordered JumpSport’s fitness trampoline.

When it arrived, I immediately put it to use trying out different high-intensity workouts streaming from sites such as LEKFIT and Obe Fitness during my lunch break.