Unexpectedly laid off? These 6 steps will get you back on your feet

There’s no way around it: The job market is undeniably bleak right now. So if you’re reeling from a recent layoff, remember first and foremost that you are not alone. From the retail industry to the aerospace sphere, tens of millions of Americans’ lives have been disrupted by COVID-19.

Despite the grim circumstances, many of the tried-and-true job search methods are still useful. Check out these unemployment resources and support networks, and begin the process of finding a new job with these six tips:

1. Consider how you’ll frame things

When you are finally in front of a recruiter or speaking with your network, chances are they will understand your predicament. But you should still think strategically about how you will gracefully address the layoff, piecing together a thoughtful response that will emphasize your strengths.

For this type of job dismissal, it’s okay to go with the straightforward facts. In most circumstances, layoffs are outside of the employee’s control—especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

As Stacy Pollack from Glassdoor explains, keep it simple, with a statement that relays what happened factually, such as “There was a restructuring within the organization, and unfortunately my role was impacted.”

2. Share the news

It’s important to let people in your network know you’re on the prowl for a new position. But rather than just sharing the news indiscriminately, share this information in a targeted way.

Make sure to think about what kind of support your contact may be able to offer. Though you may be aiming to broaden your search, approach individuals from your network with a tailored elevator pitch and refresh your memory about what their background is first. Here are some helpful templates from Jaclyn Westlake of The Muse that you can use to tailor your message to everyone from a casual LinkedIn connection to your college mentor with whom you’ve fallen out of touch.