6 tips to controlling background noise in your video meetings

These days, do you find yourself becoming the “master of the mute button?” Are you faced with too much background noise and poor sound quality throughout your at-home videoconferences?

“Shelter-in-place,” employer recommendations, and other health agency orders have many of us working indoors from home and relying on internet-based teleconferencing tools. Background noise from battling siblings, barking dogs, and other equally noisy distractions can impact the fluidity of videoconferences (as well as your nerves).

The need for good acoustical background conditions is becoming increasingly important to pave the way for clear and effective communication in a remote-work setting. Not everyone can create an office soundstage in the basement (a room with particularly flattering acoustics), but there are some simple, low-cost hacks to help control the level of noise around your workspace.

Below are six tips to help you lower the volume (and maybe even your blood pressure) while working from home.

1. Favor using a room with window drapes, a carpet or rug, and furniture

Porous fabrics have varying degrees of acoustical absorption, meaning they help diminish sound waves that would otherwise bounce around a “hard” room, filled with smooth, reflective surfaces. The more material there is—such as pleats in window drapes, which provide lots of surface area—the more sound can be absorbed.

2. Keep the pets and kids in other rooms, behind closed doors, if possible

Creating boundaries while working from home is a key for dividing your workspace from your home space. Moreover, your videoconference partners will appreciate the added quiet.

This will help acoustically isolate the area in your home for work communication by lowering the level of background noise. Your voice, as well as other sounds from your technology’s speaker, will sound clearer and easier to understand.