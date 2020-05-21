Burger King uses extra onions to equip The Whopper for social distancing

While not created with this purpose in mind, some products are particularly suited for social distancing. Zoom, Netflix, sweatpants, boxed wine—the list goes on and on. As lockdown restrictions are eased in Italy, a country particularly hard hit by the virus, Burger King Italia is retrofitting its signature burger to encourage people to remain vigilant in keeping their distance.

The “Social Distancing Whopper” features triple the amount of raw onions regularly put on the burger, in the hopes that your stank breath will create a barrier of its own.

Created with agency Wunderman Thompson Italia, it’s obviously a well-placed joke in a country that certainly could use even the smallest reason to smile. The only fault here is they didn’t somehow find a way to pair it with a classic Berlin tune.

Who knows, maybe Chipotle will be next on the social-distancing meal train with a Triple Bean Burrito?