7 simple ways to stand out in a crowded applicant field

One of COVID-19’s legacies has been turning the labor market from one of the lowest unemployment rates in history to one of the highest. Within a matter of weeks, millions of people filed for unemployment benefits. And companies that were worried about a talent shortage suddenly had their pick of qualified applicants.

The good news is that companies are still hiring. Demand may vary depending on region, industry, and other factors, but companies hired 5.2 million people in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The difference between those who landed the jobs and those who didn’t was their ability to stand out.

How can you be memorable in a crowded field of applicants? Here are seven simple moves that make a difference, according to experts.

Write your résumé to the job description

Having one résumé that goes out to everyone is a mistake, no matter how fancy the formatting. Today, you need to tailor your résumé specifically to each job and company you’re pursuing, says Lora B. Poepping, president of Plum Coaching & Consulting, an HR consulting firm. If you have a job description, rewrite your résumé to ensure you’re reflecting the necessary skills and achievements the hiring manager is seeking. Don’t stuff your résumé with keywords—that backfires, Poepping says. But use it to write the story of why you’re the best candidate for the job.

“This is the best advice I can give any candidate from a recruiter perspective or from a coach perspective: Don’t just copy the job description language verbatim. What you want to do is tell me a story. That is a story of success,” she says.

Show your impact areas

Recruiters and hiring managers want to see that you can make a positive difference for them, Poepping says. So, as you do your homework about the company, think about the way its needs intersect with your greatest wins—and be prepared to talk about them, she says. “The best way to differentiate yourself is to understand the pain of the person you’re speaking to,” she says.

This may require thinking on your feet and being prepared with various anecdotes that relate to issues the interviewer brings up. Get beyond platitudes. Be ready to explain what you’re really good at and how you’ve used that to make a difference at employers in the past, she says. Make it easy for them to see what you can do for the team.