With this antiviral fabric coating, your clothing could protect you from COVID-19

Giancarlo Beevis sighed. He had been pulling his hair out trying to lock down a specialty lab that could test his antiviral fabric treatment’s ability to deactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus. “We’d searched everywhere for anyone who could test for COVID, specifically,” said Beevis, who is the CEO of the Canadian biotech firm Intelligent Fabric Technologies North America (IFTNA). “We weren’t interested in testing it against the human coronavirus, which our competitors were doing, because to us it didn’t have value. We wanted to deal with the pandemic.”

The voice on the phone belonged to longtime client Youngdo Kim, CEO of Okyung International, a Korean textile manufacturer. Turns out, he’d gone to university with a professor who went on to run a biosafety level 3 lab. “Why don’t I reach out to them and see if they can do it?” he said.

Passing a COVID-19 test on a dry textile is tricky, says Beevis, because antimicrobial fabrics often need moisture, such as sweat or ambient water vapor, to activate, and COVID-19 replicates faster and stays on surfaces longer than other viruses. But six weeks and tens of thousands of dollars later, the effort paid off.

On May 11, Beevis received the lab results proving that his company’s proprietary antiviral chemical—PROTX2 AV (pronounced pro-tex)—destroyed 99.9% of COVID-19 within 10 minutes, with residual killing power for 24 hours. The chemical penetrates the virus’s outer shell and destroys its replication process, and it can be applied during the textile finishing process without requiring additional machinery or steps. An internationally accredited, independent laboratory in Asia—whose name and country Beevis wouldn’t disclose—conducted the tests under American Association of Textile Chemists standards, making it the first antimicrobial textile chemical to be proven, via U.S. codes, to deactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

A scientific and marketing edge



Passing this test, coupled with permission from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will give brands using PROTX2 AV-treated textiles a scientific and marketing edge over products that have only been proven to destroy other types of coronaviruses. The EPA will decide whether the company can claim its product kills COVID in its marketing.

Here’s the difference: Many antimicrobial textile companies cite protection against “coronavirus” in larger letters on their websites, list the non-COVID-19 viruses they do kill in fine print, and present their products against the COVID-19 pandemic backdrop—which uninformed consumers might interpret as protection against COVID-19. But their products may not necessarily work against SARS-CoV-2. There are several kinds of coronaviruses that can affect humans, but only one that causes COVID-19. And although SARS-CoV-2 is a type of coronavirus, viruses don’t react the same way to the same chemicals.