Many school buildings can’t safely reopen right now. Here’s why

When COVID-19 first arose, the battle cry was “flatten the curve.” As states make plans to reopen, get ready for another important strategy: “de-densify.”

There are widespread public health concerns about whether it will be safe to reopen schools after what would have been the usual summer break. Information changes daily. For example, there are reports of a new illness striking children that appears to be related to COVID-19. Still, schools need to plan to reopen, perhaps in time for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. There’s more to it than figuring out how to maintain enough distance between students when they’re sitting at their desks. Schools also have to decide how to handle everyday situations such as kids playing basketball in the school gym, eating in the cafeteria, or sitting together in the auditorium for a school assembly. Students need to be able to safely enter and exit buildings without bumping into each other. They’ll need room to pass one another in hallways. Districts may need to purchase and distribute masks and other personal protective equipment to teachers, janitorial staff, students, and others. Students will need to keep the sharing of calculators and technology to a minimum and make a frequent habit of wiping down all devices. They’ll have to wash their hands more often and for longer periods of time. The frequency and intensity of cleaning and sanitizing floors, walls, tables, and other surfaces will need to increase as well. To make this easier, one general approach under consideration is to reduce the number of students in school buildings at one time.

Some states, like Indiana and Ohio, are considering a mix of remote and in-person instruction, with students alternating what they do day by day. A related strategy is staggering attendance during the same school day. Some students would attend in the morning and some in the afternoon. Halving the number of kids present would make it easier for schools to follow through with CDC guidelines to reduce congestion in classrooms, hallways, and cafeterias. Finding new space Some education leaders have proposed considering another strategy: finding new space. Splitting students in different classes or grades across multiple locations lowers the building density. This can be done by moving half of a school’s students and teachers to another location. Students who attend at each location could be more spread out than if they were all in just one place. One way to do this is to keep high school instruction fully remote in the fall and teach younger students in vacated high school buildings. Our research suggests there is another strategy to find new space for schools.

