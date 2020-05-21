How Apple and Google could overcome the biggest barrier to digital contact tracing

Apple and Google announced a significant new step in their collaboration to help public health authorities track and trace COVID-19 exposures using smartphones . The companies say they’re ready to send out an application programming interface (API) that could let health agencies enlist the help of millions of smartphones in tracking the spread of COVID-19 from person to person.

The API will let health agency apps use the Bluetooth in iOS and Android phones to detect and remember other smartphones that they’ve come near, in case the owner of one of the devices later proves to have COVID-19. Then the health agency would be able to notify the device’s owner that they’ve potentially been exposed. Apple and Google said that “a number of” U.S. states have asked for access to their API, but declined to give an exact number.

The two companies held a press call Wednesday to announce the API release, and to address some of the privacy concerns about their contact tracing framework. With any tech platform that sets out to track users, privacy and security will be major concerns. While Apple and Google appear to have built in a fairly elaborate system of safeguards into the design, how long the tracking data is kept and how it’s used later on is worth watching. But there’s a larger, more immediate issue.

What’s more pressing is whether a critical mass of people will actually use the health authority apps to make a difference in the fight against the virus. An Oxford University study found that for contact tracing programs to significantly slow the spread of disease, 60% of the population must participate (although, it said, even a 20% participation rate might yield useful insights). A Washington Post/University of Maryland survey found that three in five Americans probably wouldn’t participate in a digital contract tracing program developed by large tech companies.

That’s probably why representatives from Apple and Google spent a good amount of time on the press call emphasizing that the tech companies are merely providing an “enabling” technology, and that it’s the health agencies that will be building the apps and making the decisions on when and how to contact the exposed.

On one level, that’s smart. The two tech companies are involved in healthcare tech, but they should default to the experts at the health agencies in epidemiological matters. They may also be aware that people are more likely to trust a public health agency to track and trace than a big tech company, especially one like Google that’s in the business of harvesting personal data.

But though providing an enabling API is a significant contribution, it probably won’t be enough to make contact tracing apps a helpful tool in reducing virus spread. Look at Utah: The state paid $2.75 million for its own app, turned it on in mid-April, and so far only 45,000 of the state’s 3.2 million people have downloaded it, Buzzfeed News reports.