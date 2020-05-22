Steve Coogan’s ‘The Trip to Greece’ is the perfect way to live deliciously through quarantine

Familiarity is baked right into the premise of The Trip to Greece, the final film in the decade-spanning franchise of funny culinary travelogues.

“I think as you get older, it’s inevitable that you repeat yourself,” Steve Coogan says to his costar, Rob Brydon, both beloved British comedians playing slightly exaggerated versions of themselves. “This is the fourth time we’ve been on one of these jaunts.”

For fans of the other three Trips—in which the exhaustively entertaining pair go restaurant-hopping in exotic locales—the reportedly final Greece iteration will feel like coming home. It has all the playful tableside bickering that has come to define the series, with this batch’s competitive impersonation being Brando-as-Alexander the Great. What’s different now is that current events have conspired to make this film, and indeed the whole series, feel painfully familiar to neophytes as well, who may miss the very concept of traveling, being with friends, and eating food that doesn’t require self-assembly.

In other words, it’s the perfect time to either discover or complete The Trip, a quartet of films begging for you to live vicariously through them.

The Trip began in 2010 as an unscripted British TV show, directed by Michael Winterbottom, in which Coogan and Brydon hit the road in northern England, with the ostensible task of writing about restaurants for The Observer. (The director and his leads had previously collaborated on the even-more-meta A Cock and Bull Story back in 2005.) The following year, Winterbottom trimmed down the show’s six half-hour episodes into a relatively tight 107-minute film. It was a critical smash, spawning three sequels that together function as kind of a middle-age Boyhood.

The core of the series’ charm is the friendship between Brydon and Coogan, which has always been fun to watch unfold in long form, but now feels downright soul-nurturing. It’s just two funny pals hanging out without Zoom, their easy, lived-in banter refreshingly devoid of the stilted, “waiting for your turn to talk” rhythm of video chats. Their bits unfold organically, often touching on real-life events such as Coogan’s BAFTA nomination for 2018’s Stan and Ollie, and the pair genuinely laugh with gusto at each other’s jokes. Their conversations have the loose, rollicking feel of a podcast, but since the film is gorgeously shot, it feels as though the viewer has a silent seat at their table.

Like its predecessors, Greece serves viewers an immersive simulation of going out to eat. The sublime art of delicious food. The bustling theater of choreographed service. The lazy pace of a well-enjoyed meal.