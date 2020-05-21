This TV writer is bringing your fake sitcom ideas to life on Twitter, and it’s hilarious

Peak TV is currently, as Ross and Rachel might have put it, on a break .

With all the major players quarantined, most productions are taking an indefinite hiatus. For the next few months, networks will continue slowly burn off everything they have in the can, but very few new shows are coming anytime soon.

It’s a different story on Jenny Jaffe’s Twitter account, however, where for the past few days, the TV writer has been bringing new shows to life on an almost hourly basis.

It all started, like most sitcoms, with a high-concept premise. Jaffe tweeted about a dream she had, involving a TV show called Baby Chef, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Just dreamed about a sitcom that seemed *brilliant* in my sleep and seems *very bad* now: it’s called “Baby Chef” and it’s about an unambitious 30something woman whose best friend is a world-reknown baker who happens to be a toddler. — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) May 17, 2020

As the tweet racked up more likes, the writer fleshed out the world of Baby Chef with more details, clarifying that this was not a talking baby, per se, but one that dispensed its sage infant wisdom through the medium of cakes. After a while, she decided to write a cold open—the punchy, pre-credits scene at the top of most TV shows—for her literal dream project.

It was partly out of the comedy writer tendency to chase a bit as far as it will go, but it was also an effort to shake up an ever-encroaching case of quarantine-brain. In any case, it was the most fun she’d had writing during quarantine, aside from a short funny video she created with friends over Zoom.