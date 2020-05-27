The future is being created here

Like many innovative breakthroughs, it all started by addressing a pain point. Joe Weaver, the CEO of Ario , and his team recognized how augmented reality could increase productivity, reduce downtime, and provide real-time knowledge and information relevant to employees in the energy, utilities, and manufacturing fields.

“While I was working at the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, it became abundantly obvious that having relevant information when and where people are actually working could revolutionize and standardize the way these often complicated processes and procedures are completed, helping to increase employee accuracy and confidence,” Weaver explains.

So, starting in 2018, Ario developed a new platform that conveyed vital information—including checklists, photos, videos, 3D models, and the like—to employees’ workstations via AR.

Business grew swiftly. Still, Weaver understood the need to push the boundaries of visualizing and sharing information and data in real time. “A lot of our clients were looking to digitize solutions, but ensuring they have strong enough internet connectivity can be a challenge,” he says.

Enter the Verizon 5G Labs. Weaver and his team submitted their use-case proposal to Verizon’s “Built on 5G Challenge,” a contest dedicated to bringing the power of 5G to life while solving a customer’s most challenging problems. Ario’s proposal was not only accepted—it also won the $1 million top prize to further develop the platform.

Soon the Norfolk-based team was hunkering down at one of Verizon’s 5G Labs for what Weaver describes as “pretty much a boot camp of what 5G can do.” Following entrepreneurial mentorship and work with 5G specialists, Ario leveraged the fast speeds, massive bandwidth, and super-low latency that Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network offers to develop an upgrade to their commercial platform so their app can deliver large interactive 3D experiences in real time. This means that employees using the Ario app connected to the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network will someday be able to access remote expert guidance and real-time integrated information for spatial documentation with minimal lag. Weaver says the new communication tool “will give our customers far better performance and really decrease downtime.”

PRAGMATIC APPLICATION

Verizon collaborates with universities, startups, and enterprises at its six 5G Labs across the country (plus one in London). The goal: to create viable 5G concepts and reshape entire industries through transformational experiences.