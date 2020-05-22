People with COVID-19 symptoms are resorting to Facebook groups for answers

Gemma Brady was volunteering as a nurse at the Bradford Royal Infirmary in Yorkshire, England, in the beginning of May when she got a moderate headache. She works in an Amber Ward, where patients are awaiting tests results for COVID-19. Later that day, her headache became severe. It wasn’t until 10 p.m. that she really began to feel something was wrong. She says she was shaking, her skin looked mottled, and her temperature spiked. A few days later, the hospital tested her for COVID-19. It came back negative. “It didn’t feel like it made sense,” she says.

The hospital told her to go to a hospital emergency room for an x-ray to see if she was suffering from an infection rather than COVID-19. When the ER doctors determined that she did not have an infection, Bradford hospital tested her again for COVID-19. Two more tests came back negative. Given her exposure to COVID-19, the health center where she had been volunteering told her to isolate at home under the assumption that she likely had COVID-19, but the test wasn’t picking it up. Soon after, Brady joined a Facebook group called COVID-19 Support Group.

COVID-19 has proven to be a confounding disease, leading thousands of people with symptoms to seek out emotional support and advice from strangers online. Facebook has a total of 4,000 support groups where 4.5 million participants are discussing COVID-19 and its impact on their lives. The COVID-19 Support Group has some 4,700 participants who post frequently about concerning symptoms and ask questions about when they will no longer be infectious.

In the COVID-19 Support Group, Brady found people who shared similar experiences. Several people there reported having symptoms, but when they went in for the COVID-19 test that takes a sample from deep within the nasal cavity, it turned up negative. A few people with this experience said they later tested positive when they took a test that used a sample from inside the lung.

Brady says that since she didn’t have hard evidence that her test may have been flawed, it was helpful to read about other people whose symptoms did not match their test results. “I feel like my negative swab was in light of me not having upper respiratory symptoms. The burning and discomfort was further down in between my sternum and my lungs,” she says.

There have been numerous problems surrounding testing for COVID-19. Some tests may have been administered poorly as nurses and doctors learned how to effectively take samples, and some have expressed concern about a particularly high rate of false negatives. While Brady has had the benefit of getting multiple tests, not everyone has been able to access one. In some countries, such as the U.S., COVID-19 tests have been hard to come by depending on where a person lives and what health system they go to. Especially in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, tests were sometimes reserved for only the most severe cases. Some people have come to support groups because they are experiencing symptoms but have not been able to access a test to confirm they have COVID-19.

In the support group, people share symptoms that were not as frequently associated with COVID-19 early on, such as body aches, headaches, and lethargy. The group’s administrator, Jay Sinrod, has also held polls to help people get a sense of the most common symptoms among participants. He and other moderators in the group have also been vigilant about taking down political content, misinformation, and conspiracy theories, which he says are not welcome.