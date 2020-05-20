Mask wearers: This iOS update makes unlocking your iPhone less frustrating

Apple blasted out an update today that should make unlocking your iPhone a tad less frustrating when you’re wearing a face mask.

Unfortunately, Face ID still won’t work with your mask on, but Apple says its new iOS 13.5 update will cut down the time it takes for your iPhone to present you with the passcode field when your face is covered.

That normally takes a few seconds—enough time to make Face ID feel like it’s more trouble than it’s worth to fire off a quick text or OK a mobile payment. With the update, compatible iPhones will prompt mask wearers to enter their passcode “automatically” when they swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

To get iOS 13.5, go to Settings > General > Software Update and click Download and Install.

If all this fuss has you missing Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint scanner, which seems far more convenient to use during the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone.

Thanks for reaching out. Face ID is designed to work with your eyes, nose, and mouth visible. Users can still unlock their devices while wearing a mask by entering their passcode. — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) May 16, 2020

Apple all but eliminated Touch ID when it baked Face ID into its higher-end phones, starting with the iPhone X. However, earlier this year Apple breathed some life into it with the release of the second-generation iPhone SE. There’s also been talk for years that Apple might outfit its priciest phones with in-screen Touch ID—and that rumor was revived again in 2020.