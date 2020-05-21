Beyond Meat uses Kevin Hart, Liza Koshy, and Snoop to show there’s no one way to eat less meat

When your product or brand is associated with a dramatic lifestyle change, it can be tough to diversify your audience and customers beyond the true believers. Of course, for a lot of brands, the enthusiasm of those fans can be enough to sustain. However, if your goal is to actually change the world, you need to broaden the tent to fit in as many people as possible.

Beyond Meat is now using the personal stories of celebrities to illustrate that eating plant-based meat products doesn’t mean you have to give up carnivorous tendencies altogether.

We hear from Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, WWE star Nikki Bella, NBA legend Chris Paul, actor Liza Koshy, among others—all in full testimonial mode—outlining their reasoning for a more plant-based diet, varying from climate change to family histories of stroke and heart disease to general health.

What they all have in common is that there is no silver-bullet answer—and cutting down on meat can be done in your own way, in your own time.

Between Hart and Bella, for example, we get subtle, gentle answers that address some of the lingering doubts around a plant-based diet and physical strength, but again, they’re sure to assure it’s all up to you.

“I was a person that felt like I needed to eat the meat to maintain strength, to maintain my size, or to maintain my level of health,” Hart says in his testimonial. “So when the information was presented that showed me that wasn’t the case, then it opened up a completely different realm of thinking and understanding.”

Bella points to growing up with two working parents, and the less-than-healthy rushed meals that went along with it, but says, “We’re so blessed now because convenience can be healthy now, and it can be plant based.”