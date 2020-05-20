YouTube now has a bedtime reminder: Here’s how to turn it on and set it

Now may seem like a great time to autoplay your way through every commencement speech delivered by a late-night talk show host, but is it really?

Today, YouTube unveiled a new bedtime reminder feature, which helps you curb your viewing when you should be trading in kitten-gorilla-best-friends-video marathons for a tube of toothpaste.

To set this reminder on an Android (starting today) or an iPhone (in a few days), just go to settings and turn on “remind me when it’s time for bed.” Then, you pick a start time and end time. You also choose if you want it to interrupt the video you’re watching or wait until it ends. And like the real-life alarm clock that bookends your day, you can snooze the reminder for 10 minutes.

YouTube has been introducing ways to help users control their screen time since 2018. An example is its prompt that alerts viewers they might want to take a break.

“Since we introduced this feature, we’ve sent more than 3 billion take a break reminders, and today we’re expanding these tools and launching bedtime reminders, so you can set times to be prompted to go to bed and better manage your sleep schedule,” the company said in a blog post.