This scheduling method will boost your productivity and peace of mind

In a world that feels out of our control, we need to learn how to roll with the punches. Flexibility and acceptance of life’s ebbs and flows are crucial in this current climate. The more you can be flexible, the more you can embrace that life isn’t constant. And this level of flexibility is especially important in the new work-from-home economy.

Maybe you’re already a pro at working remotely, or maybe you’re navigating your new normal. Either way, it’s easy to get distracted or guilt yourself for not being “productive enough” during this time. We’ve been fed productivity hacks for years and told that there is a right and wrong way to achieve success. But the truth is, what works for someone may not work for everyone.

Sometimes routine feels like a safety net, but that doesn’t mean that you always have to stick with it. Routine can help you set up consistency, but flexibility is incredibly important to weave in above all else. For people who’ve never operated well under a rigorous schedule or anyone who feels overwhelmed setting up an agenda, the Intuitive Scheduling Method may be exactly what you need.

Intuitive Scheduling

The Intuitive Scheduling Method is a heart-centered methodology that asks you to plan your days according to what would bring you the most joy and ease. Practicing intuitive scheduling goes hand in hand with connecting to yourself to understand what your needs are, personally and professionally. To simplify it further, it’s all about creating a calendar that works for you, not against you. For instance, if you’re tired, make space for rest. If you know you get burnt out from meetings, schedule them further apart from each other. Instead of being hard on yourself, you intuitively become more flexible with yourself and your life.

Benefits of Intuitive Scheduling

When people are learning this, they often struggle with giving themselves permission to do it. Once they do, something they all find is freedom. When you let go of standards, it helps you find relief (especially for perfectionists). We are all human, after all, and this enables you to be just that. While this method certainly doesn’t (and won’t) work for everyone, those who have adopted it found themselves embracing it pretty quickly.

Where to start

Start by taking inventory on your day and notice how certain habits and routines affect you. With this knowledge, you can better manipulate and adjust your schedule to suit your unique needs. We are creatures of habit, but we are also humans who change, and it’s important to let our daily schedules reflect that. Know that this may be different every day! Try things out, one step at a time. Whatever you find doesn’t work for you, try something new.

For instance, maybe you like to do your workouts in the morning to bring you energy for the workday. But then, one day, you wake up and find yourself naturally feeling more energetic than usual. On this particular morning, perhaps you jump right into working on those heavy tasks that require your mental attention and save your workout for later when you need an energy boost. Get in the habit of always asking yourself what you need.