Opinion: Let’s fix college first, before rushing to reopen campuses

Every May 1, millions of students and their families celebrate “National Decision Day” by submitting final college and university decisions. I still remember that overwhelming feeling of possibility nearly two decades later.

But this year was different. As colleges have crafted carefully nuanced notes of optimism about reopening campuses in the fall, they have shifted the burden entirely on students to weigh highly uncertain disease risks for an on-campus college experience that may not even happen. Add to that taking on tens of thousands of dollars of debt amid Great Depression-level unemployment, and it’s no wonder that at least one in six college students are abandoning plans to enroll altogether.

That’s why it’s been bewildering to see university presidents such as Brown University’s Christine Paxson proclaim reopening college campuses is a national priority and that every student and their family must bear that risk. We now have clear indications that travel, large gatherings, and high population density all dramatically accelerate the spread of COVID-19. Pushing to reopen college campuses seems tone-deaf at best, and catastrophically self-serving at worst.

So how did we get here? Before considering reopening campuses, we have to question whether reviving a near-trillion-dollar national enterprise where tuition increases eight times faster than wage growth, yet 43% of students graduate underemployed while shouldering $1.7 trillion dollars of debt should actually be a national priority.

For 10 years before COVID-19, colleges ramped spending by 37% , despite states cutting budgets . This included dramatic increases in nonteaching costs such as administrators, researchers, and shiny facilities to help bolster rankings that attract more full-paying students from out-of-state and abroad.

Colleges have funded deficits by passing the bill directly to students. In fact, college is now unaffordable to virtually every student. Currently, 85% of students get some form of financial aid, and 70% of students graduate with average debt approaching $30,000.

For all that spending, tuition, and debt, only 60% of students graduate, 36% of graduates with debt say college isn’t worth it, and over 25% earn the same or less as those with a high school degree.