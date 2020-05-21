Reebok’s fitness masks are proof we’re living in a dystopian hellscape

If you’re someone who likes to run or bike, you’ve probably been searching for a mask that allows you to work out comfortably and safely in the midst of the pandemic.

That can be a tough find, because most fitness masks currently on the market aren’t designed to filter out particles, but rather to simulate low oxygen levels to help train for running at high altitudes and improve cardiorespiratory fitness. Now, Reebok is working on masks to address the current need for facial coverings that won’t interfere with performance–but it’s also thinking way into the future about how fitness masks will look decades from now.

Some experts believe that rising pollution levels, coupled with more frequent pandemics, could make masks part of our workouts long after the current crisis has passed.

“This is the new normal unfortunately,” says Don Albert, head of Reebok’s European innovation lab, known as the Creation Center. “In many parts of the world, particularly Asia, people regularly wear masks to exercise outside. The coronavirus is just increasing the need for masks.”

Albert and his team have sketched out three prototypes for masks that would protect athletes from dangerous particles in the atmosphere while also capturing information about the wearer’s oxygen levels and other vitals so they can increase their performance. For now, the team is still in the early stages of design, but these masks offer a glimpse into our dystopian future. “This was really an exercise in imagining what the future of fitness will look like,” says Albert. “What if we could create a mask that people don’t just have to wear, but actually want to wear?”

Here’s an exclusive first look at the renderings Reebok has created of three futuristic fitness masks.

The Sensorial Mask

This mask looks most akin to the kind we see around us now. But while most masks obscure the face, this one has a clear screen around the mouth. Reebok user research has found that people see sports as a social endeavor and, as a result, they like being able to express their emotions and see others’ faces as well. This mask filters out particles, but also allows the wearer to communicate with those around them. Albert envisions this mask being equipped with sensors that track the wearer’s heart rate and breathing rate, which would be captured in an app.