7 ways flying could change in the age of COVID-19 (and 1 way it definitely won’t)

Cruise ships offer a deadly petri dish for COVID-19 to spread, but air travel doesn’t seem to be all that wise either. Airports are full of cramped lines. Planes have built their entire business model on packing as many people as possible into a small space that’s filled with recycled air. And, of course, a single infected person flying from one city to another can spread a pandemic, too.

But air travel also makes up $2.7 trillion of global GDP, which means, like much of the world that’s reopening even when it shouldn’t, airlines are planning their comeback. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a trade organization that represents 290 airlines globally, which covers 82% of all air traffic. This week, the group shared a 21-page biosecurity road map to resuming operations. The road map isn’t finalized, and it’s not necessarily sanctioned by any governing body that matters. But given the IATA’s position, this report is our best look at just what the industry is planning for its comeback, and what we can expect if we fly in the age of COVID-19.

We read the report to get past the fluff for you. Here are the highlights on what may change the next time you fly.

1. You’ll do more before going to the airport

The IATA wants to minimize the time that people are at the airport, period. And as part of that initiative, it suggests that passengers should be able to do even more of the check-in process at home. It is asking world governments to enable more electronic registration for visas and other travel documents. But even simpler tasks will change. It goes so far as to suggest people will begin printing tags for checked bags themselves, rather than doing so at check-in.

2. You’ll deal with temperature screenings and be jealous of immunity passports

Before entering an airport terminal, you’ll need to have your temperature taken (presumably by a contactless infrared thermometer that scans your forehead). Fun! You’ll also encounter a temperature screening when you land at your destination.

But the IATA suggests that it’s possible, in the future, for a quick COVID-19 test to screen every passenger to allow whole terminals to be deemed sterile. Likewise, should governments embrace “immunity passports,” the IATA says they would “play an important role.” What exactly? We picture TSA PreCheck line skipping for the immune, but that’s just a guess.

3. You’ll stand in socially distanced lines

Whether it’s a line to get your temperature taken, or a line to go through security, or the line to board the plane, the IATA is suggesting 3 to 6 feet between people. On paper, this is a simple enough proposition. In practice, these snaking, packed lines will need considerably more space to operate. Anyone who’s seen airport lines going through doors and around escalators can picture how quickly this situation could go wrong.