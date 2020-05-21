This startup thinks it’s cracked streaming TV’s ‘where’s what I want to watch?’ problem

Deciding what to watch has long been something audiences have had to contend with as the summit of peak content clearly remains out of sight.

According to Nielsen, adults 18 to 34 spend more than nine minutes scrolling through their options. That decision paralysis is only made worse by the crushing amount of new platforms that keep rolling out. Last fall saw the one-two punch of Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus. This year has already seen the debut of Quibi and Peacock (for Comcast customers initially), with HBO Max hopping into the fray next week.

The sheer number of platforms to juggle has led to streaming aggregators like Reelgood and Watchworthy to help make sense of it all, though there isn’t one that has emerged as the dominant option.

Now there’s a new player in the space that aims to be your aggregator of choice.

VUniverse (pronounced “view-niverse”) is described as a “platform-agnostic complement to streaming services,” making it easier to figure out which shows and movies live where, as well as make what CEO Evelyn Watters believes are better informed suggestions on what to watch next.

“It really seemed like there was this need in the marketplace,” Watters says. “Nowadays with technology being what it is, why do I spend 20 minutes every night trying to find something to watch?”

Watters and her sister Monica Brady, COO of VUniverse, were the brainchildren of the Golden Trailer Awards, the annual ceremony honoring the best in feature film trailers and marketing since 1999. In 2011, they tried getting something of a precursor to VUniverse off the ground: The Daily Trailer was meant to serve up trailers based on your personal tastes. When fundraising around that idea didn’t go as planned, Watters put the idea on the back burner until the rise of streaming platforms.