Janet Mock is ready to take over your TV screen

As if her career doesn’t already speak for itself, Janet Mock is ready to show you what she can really do.

From her early days as an editor at People magazine, Mock has used her skills as a storyteller to springboard into becoming a New York Times best-selling author of two memoirs (Redefining Realness and Surpassing Certainty) and, in her most recent pivot, a budding force in TV and film.

With mega-producer Ryan Murphy as her mentor, Mock has written for, directed, and produced a variety of projects, including Pose, The Politician, and Hollywood. With her three-year overall deal at Netflix that was announced last year, Mock is stepping out on her own—but at her own pace.

“I think the writing, directing, and producing has helped me tell fuller stories that are actually possible to pull off,” Mock says in the latest episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation. “I have my dream show that I know I won’t probably do until five years down the road in my career. That’s a period piece, and it’s going to have this and that. I can’t tell that story right now. I can tell that later on when I’ve gained the credibility and the clout because I don’t want to compromise that vision.”

Even with a major cosigner like Netflix and being a household name at this point, Mock hasn’t wavered from her methodical approach to her creative endeavors, which have shaped her career—and should maybe shape yours.