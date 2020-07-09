Inside the no-sleep hustle of Grammy-winning songwriter The-Dream

Born Terius Nash, The-Dream has penned songs for any number of top artists working today: There’s Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Britney Spears’s “Me Against the Music,” Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body,” Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” and a slew of hits for Beyoncé, including “Single Ladies,” “Run the World,” “Partition,” “Love On Top,” and her verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s remix to “Savage.”

If his writing for other artists wasn’t prolific enough, The-Dream has his own weighty catalogue, most notably his ambitious Sextape series that spans four albums in a little over a year.

Oh, and while in self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, he also enrolled in Savannah College of Art and Design in preparation to start his own fashion line.

“My grandfather used to say there’s a lot of talented people in the graveyard,” The-Dream says in the latest episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation. “I’m not the most talented person in this universe. I aspire to wake up every day to be the person that outworks you the most, though. It’s trying to figure out how much non-sleep I can get.”

Listen to the full episode and read highlights from the conversation below.