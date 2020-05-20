This travel map shows COVID-19 road restrictions in each state as economies reopen for drivers

All 50 states have now begun the process of reopening their economies, despite warnings from health officials that doing so too soon could spark fresh COVID-19 outbreaks. And while the patchwork of checkpoints, border closures, and travel restrictions in effect across the country underscore the extent to which local officials are making a lot of this up as they go along, the cumulative effect shows that we are entering a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAA wants to help you navigate this new world. With help from spatial analytics firm Esri, the motor club federation built an interactive map that lets you see the latest coronavirus-related restrictions in each state and locality. The map is easily searchable and optimized for mobile screens, so you can consult it on your next road trip. (If you’re the driver, pull over first!) It also lets you overlay real-time data about virus outbreaks, so you know if you’re driving into a hot zone or not.

According to AAA, the map sources data from the World Health Organization and the CDC, along with national, state, and local governments and Departments of Transportation.

You can check out the map here.