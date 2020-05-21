Birkenstocks are the perfect summer shoe—and there’s a style for everyone

Sandal season is finally here. And whether you’re looking for a sturdier pair of house shoes for the days spent at home, or it’s just time for a new pair of open-toed shoes to celebrate summer, there are few brands more synonymous with summer than Birkenstock. While they’ve been a mainstay for years (250 years, to be exact), these polarizing, cork-supported shoes are experiencing a bit of a moment in the world of high fashion and hype. Kanye West graced the May cover of GQ wearing the classic Boston clog, while Rick Owens described Birkenstocks as “functional and sex . . . maybe the sexiest shoes ever.”

While we may not agree with Owens’s entire sentiment, we (and every mom in Park Slope) (and every techie in Silicon Valley) wholeheartedly agree that Birkenstocks are functional mainstays. They’re designed with premium quality and lasting comfort first and foremost. And fortunately, the brand has a bigger variety than ever in styles, colors, patterns, and designs.

These days, there’s a Birkenstock for everyone. Which one is yours?

For the hypebeast

If Birkenstock’s newfound fashion fame is your first intro to the brand, then odds are that you’re more interested in the Supreme look than the Patagonia vibe. Fortunately, the new Kyoto ($140) sandal from Birkenstock pairs perfectly with cargo pants, drop crotch shorts, and a hoodie. These slide-style sandals feature a futuristic, compact design highlighted by a monochromatic, Nubuck leather upper, a suede-lined footbed, and a color-matching sole. If you’re into the chunkier, more futuristic look, there’s always the new Atacama style, too.

For the classic minimalist

In the words of Birkenstock itself, the Arizona sandal (starting at $99.95) is a “timeless icon.” It will never go out of style, but maybe that’s because it’s never been in style. No matter how you feel about them, you can’t deny that these sandals are as comfortable, supportive, and well made as they come. And the classic two-strap design goes perfectly with jeans, dresses, shorts, overalls, and—yes—even suits. And if you fancy something that deviates from the most classic of classics—the taupe leather sandals—the Arizona is also available in plenty of varieties, including a jute textile, metallic rose and gold colorways, vegan materials, and even a tie-dye pattern (if you’re really the crunchy type).

For those who prefer thong-type sandals, there is no better classic style than the Gizeh (starting at $99.95). The Gizeh has the same contoured cork footbed, lightweight foam sole, and high-quality upper construction, but has a trimmed-down, sleek design that looks (and feels) less clunky than the Arizona.

For the outdoors person

If you enjoy hiking, fishing, rafting, camping, or kayaking, then you probably enjoy the hardily constructed outdoor sandals—such as Tevas and Chacos—that can pass the test of time in rugged environments. Birkenstock has beefed up their cork insole with a deeply lugged sole for better traction, water-resistant upper construction, and adjustable hook-and-loop straps for their adventure-ready Kalahari and Tatacoa sandals ($170).