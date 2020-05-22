New U.S. citizens can’t be sworn in because of coronavirus—jeopardizing their chance to vote

For many, the timing doesn’t look good. The applications of these green card holders have been in limbo since the USCIS suspended in-person services on March 18, after the coronavirus crisis took hold. A new report by Boundless, an immigration startup that helps immigrants navigate and send applications, with the help of attorney counsel, for a fraction of the hefty price, predicts that there’s currently a backlog affecting 700,000 naturalization applicants, of which up to 441,000 will miss out on the chance to vote in November. In the 2018 midterm elections, 8% of the ballots were cast by naturalized citizens.

Boundless was founded by Doug Rand, an Obama immigration policy official, and Xiao Wang, (now the CEO), whose family immigrated to the U.S. when Wang was a boy. Though Wang admits the naturalization process is shorter and less complex than the earlier step of becoming a green card holder (a permanent resident), it still requires an application that averages 400 pages. Candidates have to fill out the paperwork and wait for USCIS approval, then complete an in-person exam and interview, and, lastly, attend an oath ceremony, marking the transition to citizenship.

But, since the virus outbreak, the USCIS has halted interviews and oath ceremonies to comply with lockdowns. Meanwhile, it’s still receiving applications, leading to a pileup affecting an estimated 700,000 applicants, who are essentially now “waiting at the one-yard line,” Wang says. The agency has offered no clarity as to when processing will resume. But, in a statement to Fast Company, the USCIS says all in-person services would be suspended through at least June 3, “to protect our workforce and to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus in our communities.”

While there’s no evidence these delays are anything other than virus-related, the Trump administration has been explicit in using the pandemic to achieve its goals of curbing legal immigration. In the past month, the administration has announced an executive order banning entry for green card applicants living abroad, many of whom are spouses of residents, and has also reportedly looked into blocking H-1Bs and other work visas.

At a time when most services have pivoted to business-by-Zoom, the agency has not announced plans to conduct exams, interviews, or oath ceremonies digitally, which would improve the situation dramatically, Wang says. “We definitely hope that the administration will adapt to this new situation, and be able to leverage technology in ways that it hasn’t before,” he says. That’d also be self-benefitting at a time when the USCIS—facing an end of application fee funds—has asked Congress for a bailout of $1.2 billion.

Instead of digital processing, would-be citizens are stuck waiting for field offices to reopen, to get approved in time for voter registration, whose average deadline date is October 18. An estimated 100,000 of those people have cleared all the hurdles, including the interview, and are only waiting for the swearing-in ceremony. “This is not even at the one-yard line now,” Wang says. “You have scored, but the points haven’t been put on the scoreboard.” For all intents and purposes, they are citizens, only without the right to vote.