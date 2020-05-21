Here’s where you can stream every Shakespeare play you’ll ever need

BritBox, the streaming service for all things British, is letting Americans binge the complete catalog from BBC Television Shakespeare, which presented star-studded adaptations of the Bard’s work in the 1970s and 1980s. The subscription-based streaming service—a co-venture between BBC Studios and ITV—says this is the first time all 37 adaptations will be available to stream in one place.

The series originally ran for seven seasons. It launches in full on BritBox this coming Tuesday, May 26.

“As a huge Shakespeare connoisseur, selfishly I wanted this for myself,” said BritBox CEO Soumya Sriraman in a statement.” I hope everyone feels the same.”

With new streaming services launching left and right, three-year-old BritBox has a lot of competition these days, but it’s carved out a nice niche for itself in the U.S. and Canada, where some U.K. television offerings can be hard to find. The service said recently it hit 1 million subscribers, double the number from a year earlier, Deadline reported.

BritBox costs $7 a month and is compatible with popular devices like Roku and Apple TV. If you’re curious, you can try it out for a week for free.

BBC Television Shakespeare is quite the time capsule for British talent of a certain generation, with notable appearances from the likes of John Cleese, Dame Helen Mirren, Alan Rickman, Robert Lindsay, and others.