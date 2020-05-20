What’s the best advice for fundraising in the coronavirus era?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com

Q. We executed to our strategy. We have record revenue. We landed great customers. We are right where we wanted to be to raise a round at a great valuation and minimize dilution. Then coronavirus happened, and it now looks problematic to fundraise in this environment. What do I do?

-Founder of a software company for the retail space

Dear Founder,

Let me start by saying you did everything right. So, I am sorry that you now find yourself in this position. The good news is you probably will get money, the bad news is it may not be on the terms you once expected.

If you were stretching resources out to get to this stage and you don’t have 12-18 months of cash, you will need to raise money now. You will also need to have lowered expectations for the fundraise and for the near-term business opportunities—not because of anything you’ve done, but because the whole economy is in a different place.

It sounds like the strategy you had and the methodology you used worked out as planned. You delivered on the things that were within your control. What didn’t work out was what you couldn’t control; the world got a black swan event and the economy tanked. One of the lessons here, and it’s a tough one, is that we are never fully in control.